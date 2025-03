The 25th round of the German Bundesliga has kicked off.

Mainz secured an impressive away win against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Idman.biz reports.

The home side suffered their second consecutive defeat at their own stadium, while the visitors continued their strong season. With this victory, Mainz climbed to third place in the league standings.

German Bundesliga – Round 25

March 7

23:30

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-3 Mainz

Idman.biz