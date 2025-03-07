7 March 2025
EN

Only Manchester United

Football
News
7 March 2025 09:44
58
Only Manchester United

Manchester United continues its unbeaten streak in European competitions.

In the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Real Sociedad, their season-long streak reached 9, Idman.biz reports.

English club drew 1-1 away. Manchester United have won 5 and drawn 4 of their 9 European matches this season.

None of the 72 teams in the Champions League and Europa League have achieved such a result. Manchester United is the only team among the participants of the two tournaments that has not lost.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mikel Alvaro Salazar: "I'm confident we can provide Qarabag with a great player" - Interview
17:09
Football

Mikel Alvaro Salazar: "I'm confident we can provide Qarabag with a great player" - Interview

The former midfielder of Inter discussed his collaboration with Azerbaijani clubs and his experiences
Qarabag drops in UEFA rankings
15:29
Football

Qarabag drops in UEFA rankings

UEFA has released its latest club rankings, reflecting changes following the first-leg matches of the UEFA club competitions' Round of 16

Tuncay Sanli appointed as Corumspor's new head coach
15:16
Football

Tuncay Sanli appointed as Corumspor's new head coach

The official signing ceremony is set to take place today

Donald Guerrier: "Qarabag's Europa League struggles shouldn't be overblown"
14:10
Football

Donald Guerrier: "Qarabag's Europa League struggles shouldn't be overblown"

The former Haitian footballer, who previously played for the Aghdam-based club, shared his thoughts

DECISION on Qarabag football player who insulted the referees
13:01
Football

DECISION on Qarabag football player who insulted the referees

A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held
AFFA fines Turan Tovuz
12:46
Football

AFFA fines Turan Tovuz

Disciplinary Committee meeting held

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
5 March 09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points
Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich
5 March 11:26
Football

Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed