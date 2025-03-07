Only Manchester United

Manchester United continues its unbeaten streak in European competitions.

In the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Real Sociedad, their season-long streak reached 9, Idman.biz reports.

English club drew 1-1 away. Manchester United have won 5 and drawn 4 of their 9 European matches this season.

None of the 72 teams in the Champions League and Europa League have achieved such a result. Manchester United is the only team among the participants of the two tournaments that has not lost.

