The number of teams participating in the FIFA World Cup finals could increase.

Idman.biz, citing The New York Times, reports that FIFA is considering expanding the tournament to 64 teams. This move is being planned in honor of the 100th anniversary of the first-ever World Cup, held in 1930.

Notably, the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, will already feature an expanded format with 48 teams.

Idman.biz