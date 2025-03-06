Update on Qarabag defender Bahlul Mustafazada’s unusual injury

Qarabag defender Bahlul Mustafazada, who suffered an unusual injury during the Azerbaijan Premier League match against Sumgayit, is in good condition.

Idman.biz, citing the club’s press service, reports that medical examinations confirmed that the 28-year-old defender's injury is not serious. Following his final check-up, Mustafazada has already resumed training with the team today.

The Azerbaijan national team player sustained the injury after colliding with a teammate during the match, which ended in Qarabag’s 2-0 victory.

