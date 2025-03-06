National team head coach: "This is an additional motivation for us"

"Our first opponent, Luxembourg, is already familiar to us."

Idman.biz reports that this statement was made by Nargiz Gurbanova, the head coach of the Azerbaijan U17 women’s national football team.

Speaking to AFFA.az about the upcoming group stage in the EC second qualifying round, which will be held in Baku from March 12-18, the coach said that the team knows their first opponent, Luxembourg, well: "We faced them in the last European Championship qualifiers. We analyzed that match and worked on our mistakes. This time, we will try to perform better."

The head coach also revealed the group's favorite: "The Bulgarian team is the favorite of the group. They played in League A last time and managed a draw against a team like France. Malta is also a strong opponent. We need to prepare seriously for all three matches in our group. Playing the games in Baku is an additional motivation for us. I believe that playing on home soil with the support of our fans will have a positive impact on us."

The U17 national team will face Luxembourg on March 12, Bulgaria on March 15, and Malta on March 18. All three matches will be held at the ASCO Arena.

Idman.biz