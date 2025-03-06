Conference League Round of 16 kicks off

The UEFA Conference League Round of 16 begins today with eight thrilling matchups.

Chelsea will travel to face Copenhagen, while Real Betis plays at home and Fiorentina takes on an away challenge, Idman.biz reports.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for March 13.

UEFA Conference League

Round of 16, First leg fixtures (All times GMT+4)

March 6

21:45. Real Betis vs. Vitoria SC

21:45. Panathinaikos vs. Fiorentina

21:45. Copenhagen vs. Chelsea

21:45. Molde vs. Legia Warsaw

00:00. Jagiellonia vs. Cercle Brugge

00:00. Celje vs. Lugano

00:00. Pafos vs. Djurgårdens

00:00. Borac vs. Rapid Vienna

