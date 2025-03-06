Conference League Round of 16 kicks off

The UEFA Conference League Round of 16 begins today with eight thrilling matchups.
Chelsea will travel to face Copenhagen, while Real Betis plays at home and Fiorentina takes on an away challenge, Idman.biz reports.
The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for March 13.
UEFA Conference League
Round of 16, First leg fixtures (All times GMT+4)
March 6
21:45. Real Betis vs. Vitoria SC
21:45. Panathinaikos vs. Fiorentina
21:45. Copenhagen vs. Chelsea
21:45. Molde vs. Legia Warsaw
00:00. Jagiellonia vs. Cercle Brugge
00:00. Celje vs. Lugano
00:00. Pafos vs. Djurgårdens
00:00. Borac vs. Rapid Vienna
Idman.biz