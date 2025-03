FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has been assigned to officiate at the final stage of the UEFA U21 European Championship, which will be held in Slovakia this year.

The Azerbaijani representative, who holds Category I status, will be part of the refereeing team alongside assistant referees Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, Idman.biz reports.

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28, featuring 16 teams.

Idman.biz