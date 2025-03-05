5 March 2025
EN

Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou may be delayed until 2026

Football
News
5 March 2025 14:39
54
Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou may be delayed until 2026

Barcelona’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou might not happen as soon as expected.

According to Relevo, the Catalan club will be unable to play at their home stadium this season, with the earliest possible return pushed to October 2025, Idman.biz reports.

However, sources closely monitoring the renovation suggest the venue might not be fully ready until January 2026.

One of the key delays is the installation of the stadium's roof, now scheduled for summer 2026. Meanwhile, the construction of the third tier’s external structure is set to be completed this summer. These factors could lead to further timeline adjustments.

Additionally, the VIP lounges’ construction is taking longer than expected, with completion estimated to take at least three more months. Another major hurdle is fire safety compliance. The club will not receive an approved fire safety plan this season, which means they cannot host matches with 60,000 spectators. Proper evacuation measures, including adequate passageways and exits to clear the stadium in under two minutes, are still under development.

Barcelona has reportedly secured two preliminary fire safety plans approved by emergency services. However, the final certification cannot be issued until the first phase of construction is complete.

In light of these challenges, the club has requested LaLiga to schedule their first three matches of the 2025/26 season as away fixtures.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Historic first for Neftchi
17:21
Football

Historic first for Neftchi

Emin Mahmudov reaches 200 matches
Coldplay helps FIFA decide on artists to perform at 2026 World Cup final halftime show
16:42
Football

Coldplay helps FIFA decide on artists to perform at 2026 World Cup final halftime show

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the final match will feature a halftime show
Araz-Nakhchivan's goalkeeper called up to Moldova national team
16:07
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan's goalkeeper called up to Moldova national team

The squad for Moldova's national team has been announced

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Footballers with rising transfer values revealed
15:11
Football

Footballers with rising transfer values revealed

CIES Football Observatory has compiled a ranking on players from Europe’s Big Five leagues
Cristian Avram: “We definitely didn’t deserve to lose” - INTERVIEW
13:44
Football

Cristian Avram: “We definitely didn’t deserve to lose” - INTERVIEW

Araz-Nakhchivan goalkeeper Cristian Avram reflects on draw against Sabah and upcoming challenges

Most read

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting
4 March 11:11
Football

Champions League: English clubs away, Madrid derby awaiting

The Champions League will kick off the Round of 16 today
Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?
3 March 14:10
Football

Who is Men’s World Best Goal Scorer?

The top goal scorers of the first two months of 2025 have been revealed

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points