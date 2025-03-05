Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou may be delayed until 2026

Barcelona’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou might not happen as soon as expected.

According to Relevo, the Catalan club will be unable to play at their home stadium this season, with the earliest possible return pushed to October 2025, Idman.biz reports.

However, sources closely monitoring the renovation suggest the venue might not be fully ready until January 2026.

One of the key delays is the installation of the stadium's roof, now scheduled for summer 2026. Meanwhile, the construction of the third tier’s external structure is set to be completed this summer. These factors could lead to further timeline adjustments.

Additionally, the VIP lounges’ construction is taking longer than expected, with completion estimated to take at least three more months. Another major hurdle is fire safety compliance. The club will not receive an approved fire safety plan this season, which means they cannot host matches with 60,000 spectators. Proper evacuation measures, including adequate passageways and exits to clear the stadium in under two minutes, are still under development.

Barcelona has reportedly secured two preliminary fire safety plans approved by emergency services. However, the final certification cannot be issued until the first phase of construction is complete.

In light of these challenges, the club has requested LaLiga to schedule their first three matches of the 2025/26 season as away fixtures.

