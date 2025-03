Qarabag footballer Toral Bayramov has gifted his wife a luxury car.

Bayramov’s wife, Nazrin Bayramova, shared the news on social media, Idman.biz reports.

She posted photos of her new Land Rover and captioned them with: "May everyone who wishes for it also be blessed with one."

The couple got married in 2021 and have a daughter.

Idman.biz