Vali Gasimov: "The Opening of the Barcelona Academy in Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of our football"

The creation of the Barcelona Football Academy in Azerbaijan will greatly contribute to the development of the sport in the country, according to Vali Gasimov, former player of the Azerbaijan national football team.

In an interview with AZERTAC, Gasimov shared his thoughts on the visit of Barcelona FC President Joan Laporta to Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Gasimov, who previously played in Spain, emphasized the positive impact the academy would have on youth football in Azerbaijan: "Joan Laporta is visiting Baku for the second time, and this is a great development for Azerbaijani football. During his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, a document was signed regarding the establishment of the Barcelona Football Academy in Azerbaijan. Although I don’t have detailed information about the project, it is highly likely that specialists from Spain will be invited to manage the academy. Talented and promising children may even be sent to Barcelona for training, which would be an excellent opportunity for their development. The players who stand out may later be called up to the national team."

The 57-year-old expert noted the similarities between Azerbaijani and Spanish football: "In Azerbaijan, technical football has always been prioritized, which is quite similar to Spanish football. For example, we have never played the style of English football. In this regard, the establishment of Barcelona’s academy in our country will be very beneficial for the sport."

Gasimov also mentioned the potential for talented players emerging from the academy to be transferred to top European clubs in the future: "To be honest, we are not considered a football powerhouse today. I believe that there are currently no players at the European level in Azerbaijan. Some European countries live and breathe football, but in Azerbaijan, the interest in football is not as it is in those countries. Certain problems need to be addressed first. However, the talented players coming out of this academy may have opportunities to play in top leagues like La Liga, the Premier League, or Serie A. These players could also showcase excellent performances for the national team."

Idman.biz