3 March 2025
EN

Fenerbahce eye Zira's striker Salifou Soumah

Football
News
3 March 2025 12:53
32
Zira's Guinean striker Salifou Soumah continues to attract increasing interest from various clubs.

The 21-year-old forward has now caught the attention of Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Idman.biz reports.

The Istanbul club is keen on adding the forward to their roster this summer and has already made an offer for him.

Fenerbahce is considered to have an advantage over Bulgaria's MOIK in the race for Suma. The Turkish club is also considering activating the player's release clause of 800,000 euros in his contract.

Soumah's contract with Zira runs until the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz

