Top 10 best center-forwards in the World

The latest ranking of the world’s best center-forwards has been revealed.
Idman.biz reports that FourFourTwo has compiled a list of the top 10 strikers, with England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane taking the top spot. Alexander Isak and Robert Lewandowski complete the top three.
Top 10 Strikers:
1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
2. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)
3. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
4. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
5. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
6. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)
7. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)
8. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
9. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City)
10. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
Idman.biz