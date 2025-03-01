Top 10 best center-forwards in the World

The latest ranking of the world’s best center-forwards has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that FourFourTwo has compiled a list of the top 10 strikers, with England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane taking the top spot. Alexander Isak and Robert Lewandowski complete the top three.

Top 10 Strikers:

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

2. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

3. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

4. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

5. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

6. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

7. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

8. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

9. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City)

10. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Idman.biz