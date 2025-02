FC Barcelona plans to open a football academy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the club’s president Joan Laporta will visit Azerbaijan to oversee the establishment of the new academy, Idman.biz reports.

The Spanish club aims to involve local investors in the project. Additionally, the club’s management hopes to improve its financial situation through partnerships with local stakeholders.

Laporta visited Baku in November 2024 as part of the COP29 event in Azerbaijan.

