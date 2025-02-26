26 February 2025
Turkiye’s Hatayspor pay compensation to Renat Dadashov

Football
News
26 February 2025 16:56
Turkiye’s Hatayspor pay compensation to Renat Dadashov

The compensation amount paid by Turkish club Hatayspor to Azerbaijani international Renat Dadashov has been revealed.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that the Super Lig club paid the forward a total of €275,000 (approximately ₼492,000).

Following a ruling by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber, Hatayspor initially delayed the payments. However, the club later settled the debt by paying €220,000 (₼393,000) as bonuses and €55,000 (₼99,000) for the unjust termination of his contract

Due to failing to meet its financial obligations on time, FIFA imposed a transfer ban on Hatayspor at the beginning of 2025.

Renat Dadashov left Hatayspor in August 2024 to join Ankaragucu in the Turkish First League. After spending seven months in the capital, he recently signed with Radomiak Radom (Poland).

