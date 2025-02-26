26 February 2025
Adnan Ahmadzada’s successor becomes sponsor of Kapaz FK

Football
News
26 February 2025 14:53
Adnan Ahmadzada’s successor becomes sponsor of Kapaz FK

We previously reported that the difficult days of Kapaz football club are now behind them. The identity of the club's new sponsor has been revealed.

The new sponsor is Adil Mammad Valiyev, who previously headed the Marketing and Economic Operations Department at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Idman.biz reports.

Adil Valiyev was born in Baku in 1980. He graduated with honors from the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, specializing in "Oil and Gas Refining," and later completed his MBA in "Oil and Gas Business Management" at the Russian State University of Oil and Gas named after I.M. Gubkin.

Valiyev worked at SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department starting in 2003. From 2010, he served as the Deputy Head of the Export Operations Department. In 2019, he succeeded Adnan Ahmadzada as the head of the Marketing and Economic Operations Department at SOCAR, a position he held until the end of 2023. He is also an entrepreneur with business interests in various countries.

Adil Valiyev will not officially represent the club in its structure. However, his team will manage Kapaz. This team includes Namiq Gadirov, founder of Financial Chain Corporation, renowned football manager Erkin Ibrahimov, director of Agrosport Farman Alizada, and others.

