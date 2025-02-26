26 February 2025
EN

Clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five Leagues

Football
News
26 February 2025 12:10
26
The clubs with the most homegrown players in the Big Five leagues have been revealed.

CIES has published the results of its research covering the years 2005 to 2025, Idman.biz reports.

Leading the list is Real Madrid, followed by Barcelona in second place, and PSG in third.

A player is considered a homegrown talent if they played for their first club for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

1. Real Madrid – 166
2. Barcelona – 156
3. PSG – 111
4-5. Lyon – 103
Manchester United – 103
6-7. Rennes – 94
Atalanta – 94
4. Sporting CP – 89
5. Monaco – 88
10-11. Valencia – 87
Toulouse – 87

Idman.biz

