Azerbaijani footballer Raul Yagubzada on the radar of San Marino club

Azerbaijani forward Raul Yagubzada is reportedly a target for a prominent club in San Marino.

According to Sportal.az, the 21-year-old striker is on the transfer list of Virtus, the San Marino country champion who has represented the nation in European competitions for several years, Idman.biz reports.

The club is looking to bring Yagubzada into their squad at the end of the season, and discussions with his current team, Faetano, are expected to take place. Yagubzada’s contract with his current club runs until June 30, 2025. He joined Faetano earlier this season, after having previously played for teams such as Sansepolcro, Nuova Florida, and Imoleze, as well as youth squads of Perugia.

Idman.biz