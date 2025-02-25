Central Asian Nations eye 2031 AFC Asian Cup hosting rights

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have officially expressed their interest in hosting the 2031 AFC Asian Cup as a joint bid.

The football federations of the three nations have agreed to submit a collective proposal, marking a potential milestone for football development in Central Asia, a region that has never hosted a tournament of this scale before, Idman.biz reports.

CAFA (Central Asian Football Association) President Rustam Emomali first introduced the initiative in 2023, emphasizing that Central Asia is capable of organizing a high-profile event.

However, Indonesia, Kuwait, and the UAE are also in the race to host the tournament.

Idman.biz