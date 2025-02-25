25 February 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Football
News
25 February 2025 15:07
Cristiano Ronaldo may be on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia.

According to a report shared by TCR on its X account, the Portuguese superstar has found a high-profile investment partner in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Idman.biz reports.

The royal family member is expected to handle the financial aspects of the deal.

Valencia has a rich history, having won LaLiga six times and claimed the Spanish Cup eight times. The club has also lifted the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, the UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups. However, the Bats are currently struggling, sitting in 18th place in LaLiga after 25 rounds.

