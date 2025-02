Round 26 of Italy’s Serie A has come to an end.

The final match of the round saw Roma face Monza, Idman.biz reports.

The Giallorossi extended their unbeaten run in the league to 10 matches with a dominant 4-0 victory over the struggling visitors. Claudio Ranieri’s side showed their superiority, securing a comfortable win.

Serie A – Round 26

February 24

23:45

Roma 4-0 Monza

Idman.biz