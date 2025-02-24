LaLiga Round 25: Real Madrid secure three points, Athletic thrashes Valladolid - VIDEO

The 25th round of Spain’s La Liga saw some dominant performances and crucial victories.

The day’s opening match featured a stunning display from Athletic Bilbao, who delivered a football masterclass to relegation-battling Real Valladolid, securing a 7-1 victory at home, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid overcame Girona with a solid 2-0 win, claiming three crucial points to strengthen their position in the title race. Real Betis and Real Sociedad also continued their winning streaks with important victories.

LaLiga – Round 25 Results (February 23):

17:00 – Athletic Bilbao 7-1 Real Valladolid

19:15 – Real Madrid 2-0 Girona

21:30 – Getafe 1-2 Real Betis

00:00 – Real Sociedad 3-0 Leganés

Idman.biz