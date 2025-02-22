22 February 2025
Leicester sets new Premier League 'record' - VIDEO

22 February 2025 09:54
Leicester City has made unwanted history in the English Premier League.

The Foxes have set a new negative record for consecutive home defeats without scoring, Idman.biz reports.

Leicester has now suffered six such losses in a row. Most recently, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side fell 4-0 to Brentford. Before that, they lost at home to Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City by identical 2-0 scorelines, as well as a 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Currently, Leicester sits 19th in the Premier League standings.

