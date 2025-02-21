Europa League draw finalized: Fenerbahce’s opponent confirmed

The final draw for the Europa League has taken place for the current season.
The ceremony was held in Nyon, Switzerland, where the 1/8 round matchups were determined, along with potential opponents for the quarterfinals and semifinals, Idman.biz reports.
Fenerbahce will face Rangers in the 1/8 round.
Europa League R16 (March 6 and 13):
1. Viktoria – Lazio
2. Bodo Glimt – Olympiacos
3. Ajax – Eintracht
4. Alkmaar – Tottenham
5. Roma – Athletic
6. Fenerbahce – Rangers
7. FCSB – Lyon
8. Real Sociedad – Manchester United
Quarterfinals (April 10 and 17):
9. Winner of 2nd match-up vs Winner of 1st match-up
10. Winner of 4th match-up vs Winner of 3rd match-up
11. Winner of 6th match-up vs Winner of 5th match-up
12. Winner of 7th match-up vs Winner of 8th match-up
Semifinals (May 1 and 8):
13. Winner of 10th match-up vs Winner of 9th match-up
14. Winner of 11th match-up vs Winner of 12th match-up
Final (May 21, Bilbao):
Winner of 13th match-up vs Winner of 14th match-up
Idman.biz