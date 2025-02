Ilhan Orcan, a young player from the Turkish amateur league club İncirliova Belediyespor, has made the decision to retire from football.

The 23-year-old footballer will become a liver donor for his father, who requires a transplant, Idman.biz reports.

Ilhan, who has loved football and played since the age of 8, stated that he had to step away from his beloved profession in order to support his father during this critical time.

Idman.biz