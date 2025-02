The Azerbaijan women's national football team’s match against Montenegro is set to start two hours later than originally scheduled.

The AFFA press service has confirmed that the UEFA Nations League fixture at Liv Bona Dea Arena is now expected to kick off at 17:00 instead of 15:00 due to unstable weather conditions, Idman.biz reports.

However, the final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match officials.

Idman.biz