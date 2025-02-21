Champions League: Round of 16 draw revealed

The final draw of the season for the UEFA Champions League has taken place in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Round of 16 matchups have been determined, featuring thrilling encounters such as Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, and PSG vs. Liverpool, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, the potential quarter-final and semi-final pairings have also been set. The Round of 16 kicks off on March 4.

Champions League – Knockout Stage Fixtures

Round of 16 (March 4-5 and 11-12)

PSG vs. Liverpool

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal

Benfica vs. Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan

Quarter-finals (April 8-9 and 15-16)

Winner of (1) vs. Winner of (2)

Winner of (4) vs. Winner of (3)

Winner of (5) vs. Winner of (6)

Winner of (7) vs. Winner of (8)

Semi-finals (April 29-30 and May 6-7)

Winner of (10) vs. Winner of (9)

Winner of (11) vs. Winner of (12)

Final (May 31, Munich)

Winner of (13) vs. Winner of (14)

