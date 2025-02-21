21 February 2025
EN

Champions League: Round of 16 draw revealed

Football
News
21 February 2025 15:47
37
The final draw of the season for the UEFA Champions League has taken place in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Round of 16 matchups have been determined, featuring thrilling encounters such as Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, and PSG vs. Liverpool, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, the potential quarter-final and semi-final pairings have also been set. The Round of 16 kicks off on March 4.

Champions League – Knockout Stage Fixtures

Round of 16 (March 4-5 and 11-12)
PSG vs. Liverpool
Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa
Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal
Benfica vs. Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille
Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan

Quarter-finals (April 8-9 and 15-16)

Winner of (1) vs. Winner of (2)
Winner of (4) vs. Winner of (3)
Winner of (5) vs. Winner of (6)
Winner of (7) vs. Winner of (8)

Semi-finals (April 29-30 and May 6-7)

Winner of (10) vs. Winner of (9)
Winner of (11) vs. Winner of (12)

Final (May 31, Munich)

Winner of (13) vs. Winner of (14)

Idman.biz

