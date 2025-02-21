Keylor Navas faces legal troubles in three countries

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is entangled in legal issues across three different countries.

The Costa Rican footballer, who currently plays for Newell's Old Boys in Argentina, is dealing with multiple legal and financial disputes.

Costa Rica – Navas is facing business-related difficulties in his home country, where technical issues have led to a $150,000 lawsuit against him.

Spain – The goalkeeper reportedly owes his former agent over €250,000 after unilaterally terminating their contract.

France – The most serious allegation comes from France, where Navas is accused of worker exploitation. Reports suggest he assigned a laborer tasks but housed him in a damp basement without windows and failed to provide regular payment.

To add to his woes, Newell’s Old Boys, where Navas has played four matches so far, is struggling at the bottom of the Argentine league standings.

