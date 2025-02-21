Final draw day in European Competitions

Today marks the last draw ceremonies of the season in European club tournaments.

Idman.biz reports that the draw for the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League knockout rounds will take place, determining the matchups for the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, and Semi-finals.

Additionally, the nominal home teams for the finals will also be decided. The Champions League draw is set to begin at 15:00 Baku time, followed by the Europa League at 16:00, and the Conference League at 17:00.

Champions League

Seeded Teams:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Bayer Leverkusen

Lille

Liverpool

Unseeded Teams:

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Club Brugge

Feyenoord

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

Europa League

Seeded Teams:

Athletic Bilbao

Eintracht Frankfurt

Lazio

Lyon

Manchester United

Olympiacos

Rangers

Tottenham Hotspur

Unseeded Teams:

Ajax

AZ Alkmaar

Bodø/Glimt

FCSB

Fenerbahçe

Real Sociedad

Roma

Viktoria Plzeň

Conference League

Seeded Teams:

Cercle Brugge

Chelsea

Djurgården

Fiorentina

Legia Warsaw

Lugano

Rapid Vienna

Vitória SC

Unseeded Teams:

Borac Banja Luka

Celje

FC Copenhagen

Jagiellonia Białystok

Molde

Pafos

Panathinaikos

Real Betis

The Round of 16 matches of Champions League will be played on March 4-5 and 11-12 and for Europa League and Conference League, will be on March 6 and 13

Idman.biz