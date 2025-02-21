21 February 2025
EN

Final draw day in European Competitions

Football
News
21 February 2025 10:35
21
Final draw day in European Competitions

Today marks the last draw ceremonies of the season in European club tournaments.

Idman.biz reports that the draw for the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League knockout rounds will take place, determining the matchups for the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, and Semi-finals.

Additionally, the nominal home teams for the finals will also be decided. The Champions League draw is set to begin at 15:00 Baku time, followed by the Europa League at 16:00, and the Conference League at 17:00.

Champions League
Seeded Teams:
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Bayer Leverkusen
Lille
Liverpool

Unseeded Teams:
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Club Brugge
Feyenoord
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid

Europa League
Seeded Teams:
Athletic Bilbao
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lazio
Lyon
Manchester United
Olympiacos
Rangers
Tottenham Hotspur

Unseeded Teams:
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
Bodø/Glimt
FCSB
Fenerbahçe
Real Sociedad
Roma
Viktoria Plzeň

Conference League
Seeded Teams:
Cercle Brugge
Chelsea
Djurgården
Fiorentina
Legia Warsaw
Lugano
Rapid Vienna
Vitória SC

Unseeded Teams:
Borac Banja Luka
Celje
FC Copenhagen
Jagiellonia Białystok
Molde
Pafos
Panathinaikos
Real Betis

The Round of 16 matches of Champions League will be played on March 4-5 and 11-12 and for Europa League and Conference League, will be on March 6 and 13

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Red balls given to clubs due to weather conditions – No postponement expected
13:32
Football

Red balls given to clubs due to weather conditions – No postponement expected

All stadiums hosting matches for the 24th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League are under close monitoring due to weather conditions
Mahir Shukurov challenges AFFA: "All but Qarabag have squandered their funds" - INTERVIEW
13:06
Football

Mahir Shukurov challenges AFFA: "All but Qarabag have squandered their funds" - INTERVIEW

A conversation with Mahir Shukurov, a former footballer of Azerbaijan

Neftchi’s Sumgayit syndrome
12:14
Football

Neftchi’s Sumgayit syndrome

Today marks the start of the 24th round in the Misli Premier League
Europa League: 6 out of 8 opponents of Qarabag progress to the Round of 16
11:57
Football

Europa League: 6 out of 8 opponents of Qarabag progress to the Round of 16

The full list of teams that advanced to the Round of 16 has been confirmed
Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania
11:14
Football

Second test for Azerbaijan women’s U19 team in Albania

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 football team will play their next match today

Azerbaijan U17 eyes bronze at Development Cup
11:02
Football

Azerbaijan U17 eyes bronze at Development Cup

The Development Cup, held in Minsk, Belarus, will conclude today

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee
19 February 15:49
Football

Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee

The upcoming derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be overseen by a foreign referee

F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today