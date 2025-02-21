Final draw day in European Competitions

Today marks the last draw ceremonies of the season in European club tournaments.
Idman.biz reports that the draw for the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League knockout rounds will take place, determining the matchups for the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, and Semi-finals.
Additionally, the nominal home teams for the finals will also be decided. The Champions League draw is set to begin at 15:00 Baku time, followed by the Europa League at 16:00, and the Conference League at 17:00.
Champions League
Seeded Teams:
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Bayer Leverkusen
Lille
Liverpool
Unseeded Teams:
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Club Brugge
Feyenoord
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid
Europa League
Seeded Teams:
Athletic Bilbao
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lazio
Lyon
Manchester United
Olympiacos
Rangers
Tottenham Hotspur
Unseeded Teams:
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
Bodø/Glimt
FCSB
Fenerbahçe
Real Sociedad
Roma
Viktoria Plzeň
Conference League
Seeded Teams:
Cercle Brugge
Chelsea
Djurgården
Fiorentina
Legia Warsaw
Lugano
Rapid Vienna
Vitória SC
Unseeded Teams:
Borac Banja Luka
Celje
FC Copenhagen
Jagiellonia Białystok
Molde
Pafos
Panathinaikos
Real Betis
The Round of 16 matches of Champions League will be played on March 4-5 and 11-12 and for Europa League and Conference League, will be on March 6 and 13
Idman.biz