Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev extends contract with Qarabag

Azerbaijan national team goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev has agreed to extend his stay at Qarabag FK beyond this season.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the 30-year-old shot-stopper has accepted Qarabag’s offer to renew his contract for two additional seasons.

Mahammadaliyev rejoined the Aghdam side in July 2024, signing a one-year deal after a brief stint with Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

Having previously played for Qarabag between 2016 and 2023, the goalkeeper has struggled for regular playing time since returning. An early-season hand injury sidelined him for months, leaving him behind Mateusz Kochalski in the pecking order.

However, Mahammadaliyev remains optimistic about the 2025/26 campaign, especially with uncertainty surrounding Fabian Buntic’s future at the club.

Achievements with Qarabag include 7-time Azerbaijani Premier League, 3-time Azerbaijan Cup Winner titles, and 29 caps for the Azerbaijan national team

Mahammadaliyev is determined to reclaim his place as Qarabag’s No. 1 and make an impact in European competitions next season.

