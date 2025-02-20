Match officials announced for Qarabag vs Sabah clash

The referee appointments for Matchday 24 of the Misli Premier League have been confirmed.
FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been assigned to officiate the high-profile match between Qarabag and Sabah, Idman.biz reports.
Here are the full referee appointments for Matchday 24:
Misli Premier League – Matchday 24
February 21
19:00 – Neftchi vs Sumgayit
Venue: Neftchi Arena
Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Asiman Azizli, Karim Zeynalov, Ali Aliyev
VAR: Ingilab Mammadov
AVAR: Elshad Abdullayev
Referee Observer: Imanxan Sultani
AFFA Representative: Rufat Amirov
February 22
16:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs Sabail
Venue: Liv Bona Dea Arena
Referees: Farid Hajiyev, Muslim Aliyev, Rahman Imami, Elvin Bayramov
VAR: Nijat Ismayilli
AVAR: Jamil Guliyev
Referee Observer: Rahim Hasanov
AFFA Representative: Asif Aliyev
19:00 – Qarabag vs Sabah
Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium
Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Kamranbay Rahimov
VAR: Rashad Ahmadov
AVAR: Eyyub Ibrahimov
Referee Observer: Omar Pashayev
AFFA Representative: Elgiz Abbasov
February 23
14:30 – Shamakhi vs Turan Tovuz
Venue: Shamakhi City Stadium
Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Vusal Mammadov, Shirmamed Mamedov, Kamran Aliyev
VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev
AVAR: Parvin Talibov
Referee Observer: Feyzulla Feyzullayev
AFFA Representative: Mammadali Mammadov
17:00 – Zira vs Kapaz
Venue: Zira IK Stadium
Referees: Rauf Jabarov, Rahil Ramazanov, Teymur Teymurov, Elchin Masiyev
VAR: Javid Jalilov
AVAR: Kamran Bayramov
Referee Observer: Amrah Ibrahimov
AFFA Representative: Zumrud Agayeva
The matches will take place between February 21 and 23, with the Qarabag vs Sabah clash being the round's centerpiece.
