Match officials announced for Qarabag vs Sabah clash

The referee appointments for Matchday 24 of the Misli Premier League have been confirmed.

FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been assigned to officiate the high-profile match between Qarabag and Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

Here are the full referee appointments for Matchday 24:

Misli Premier League – Matchday 24

February 21

19:00 – Neftchi vs Sumgayit

Venue: Neftchi Arena

Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Asiman Azizli, Karim Zeynalov, Ali Aliyev

VAR: Ingilab Mammadov

AVAR: Elshad Abdullayev

Referee Observer: Imanxan Sultani

AFFA Representative: Rufat Amirov



February 22

16:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs Sabail

Venue: Liv Bona Dea Arena

Referees: Farid Hajiyev, Muslim Aliyev, Rahman Imami, Elvin Bayramov

VAR: Nijat Ismayilli

AVAR: Jamil Guliyev

Referee Observer: Rahim Hasanov

AFFA Representative: Asif Aliyev



19:00 – Qarabag vs Sabah

Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium

Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Kamranbay Rahimov

VAR: Rashad Ahmadov

AVAR: Eyyub Ibrahimov

Referee Observer: Omar Pashayev

AFFA Representative: Elgiz Abbasov



February 23

14:30 – Shamakhi vs Turan Tovuz

Venue: Shamakhi City Stadium

Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Vusal Mammadov, Shirmamed Mamedov, Kamran Aliyev

VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev

AVAR: Parvin Talibov

Referee Observer: Feyzulla Feyzullayev

AFFA Representative: Mammadali Mammadov



17:00 – Zira vs Kapaz

Venue: Zira IK Stadium

Referees: Rauf Jabarov, Rahil Ramazanov, Teymur Teymurov, Elchin Masiyev

VAR: Javid Jalilov

AVAR: Kamran Bayramov

Referee Observer: Amrah Ibrahimov

AFFA Representative: Zumrud Agayeva

The matches will take place between February 21 and 23, with the Qarabag vs Sabah clash being the round's centerpiece.

Idman.biz