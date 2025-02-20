20 February 2025
EN

Match officials announced for Qarabag vs Sabah clash

20 February 2025 16:45
16
The referee appointments for Matchday 24 of the Misli Premier League have been confirmed.

FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been assigned to officiate the high-profile match between Qarabag and Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

Here are the full referee appointments for Matchday 24:

Misli Premier League – Matchday 24
February 21
19:00 – Neftchi vs Sumgayit
Venue: Neftchi Arena
Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Asiman Azizli, Karim Zeynalov, Ali Aliyev
VAR: Ingilab Mammadov
AVAR: Elshad Abdullayev
Referee Observer: Imanxan Sultani
AFFA Representative: Rufat Amirov

February 22
16:00 – Araz-Nakhchivan vs Sabail
Venue: Liv Bona Dea Arena
Referees: Farid Hajiyev, Muslim Aliyev, Rahman Imami, Elvin Bayramov
VAR: Nijat Ismayilli
AVAR: Jamil Guliyev
Referee Observer: Rahim Hasanov
AFFA Representative: Asif Aliyev

19:00 – Qarabag vs Sabah
Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium
Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Kamranbay Rahimov
VAR: Rashad Ahmadov
AVAR: Eyyub Ibrahimov
Referee Observer: Omar Pashayev
AFFA Representative: Elgiz Abbasov

February 23
14:30 – Shamakhi vs Turan Tovuz
Venue: Shamakhi City Stadium
Referees: Kamal Umudlu, Vusal Mammadov, Shirmamed Mamedov, Kamran Aliyev
VAR: Rauf Allahverdiyev
AVAR: Parvin Talibov
Referee Observer: Feyzulla Feyzullayev
AFFA Representative: Mammadali Mammadov

17:00 – Zira vs Kapaz
Venue: Zira IK Stadium
Referees: Rauf Jabarov, Rahil Ramazanov, Teymur Teymurov, Elchin Masiyev
VAR: Javid Jalilov
AVAR: Kamran Bayramov
Referee Observer: Amrah Ibrahimov
AFFA Representative: Zumrud Agayeva

The matches will take place between February 21 and 23, with the Qarabag vs Sabah clash being the round's centerpiece.

Idman.biz

