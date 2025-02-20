Champions League round-up: Records and firsts from the day

The second day of the UEFA Champions League play-off second-leg fixtures brought plenty of excitement and notable milestones.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released a statistical report highlighting key facts and records from the matches, Idman.biz reports.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City 3-1

Real Madrid qualified in their last 7 European ties against English rivals if they played the second leg at home (after 75-76 vs Derby County, 84-85 vs Tottenham, 15-16 vs Man City, 21-22 vs Chelsea and Man City, 22-23 vs Liverpool).

In all 6 ties between Man City and Real Madrid, the player who scored the first goal ended up eliminated:

Fernando (in penalties) in 2016 (Real Madrid passed),

Isco in 2020 (Man City passed),

De Bruyne in 2022 (Real Madrid passed),

Vinicius in 2023 (Man City passed),

Bernardo Silva in 2024 (Real Madrid passed),

Haaland in 2025 (Real Madrid passed).

Real Madrid always won the trophy when they eliminated Man City in UCL (this happened in 2016, 2022 and 2024).

Manchester City is outside the top 16 of the Champions League for the 3rd time in their history. It also happened to them in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons (eliminated in the group stage on both occasions).

Pep Guardiola is eliminated before the round of 16 stage in the Champions League for the first time in his coaching career.

Guardiola suffered 13 defeats during a season in official competitions for the first time in his coaching career.

Kylian Mbappé is the only player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score a hat-trick both at the Santiago Bernabéu (now) and at the Camp Nou (against Barcelona with PSG in 2021).

Mbappé is the 4th Real Madrid to score hat-tricks in Champions League knockout matches, after:

Ronaldo (against Manchester United),

Cristiano Ronaldo (against Wolfsburg, Bayern and Atlético),

Benzema (against PSG and Chelsea).

Mbappé equalled Messi as a player with most goals against Pep Guardiola in the Champions League (both 7).

Paris St. Germain vs Brest 7-0

PSG recorded their biggest win in all European competitions.

PSG have scored 18 goals against Brest in 2024-25 (8 in Ligue 1, 10 in the Champions League), the most against an opponent over a single season.

PSG won a tie by 10 goals difference (3-0 and 7-0), something that only Bayern had done in the Champions League era (12-1 aggregate against Sporting in 2009).

Brest suffered the heaviest defeat for a French team in the Champions League.

Considering all European competitions, there were two defeats with 7+ goal difference, both in Fairs’ Cup:

Budapest vs Strasbourg 10-2 on 17 September 1961,

Inter vs Lyon 7-0 on 10 December 1958.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting 0-0

Niko Kovac (Borussia Dortmund) has lost only one of his 13 matches as coach in the Champions League (8 wins, 4 draws).

Of all coaches in UCL history with 10+ matches, Kovac has the lowest loss percentage together with Hansi Flick (7.7%).

Serhou Guirassy, by missing a penalty, has broken his run of 10 UCL games with at least one goal involvement (goal or assist).

He is one of 4 players in the competition history with such a long productive streak.

PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus 3-1

For the first time Juventus have been eliminated in a two-legged tie in the UCL knockout stage after winning the first leg (they had always progressed in all 11 previous occasions).

PSV have progressed from a knockout stage tie after losing the first leg in a major European competition for the first time since November 2001 (vs PAOK in UEFA Cup).

For the second time ever two Dutch teams (Feyenoord and PSV) have reached the last 16 of the Champions League, after 2005-06 (PSV and Ajax).

Aged 36 years 17 days, PSV’s Ivan Perisic is the oldest player ever to score in consecutive knock out games in the Champions League.

Timothy Weah (Juventus) scored his first goal in the Champions League, 25 years after his father George's last goal in the tournament (in 1999 for Milan against Galatasaray).

