20 February 2025
Siyasat Asgarov: “Repeating past mistakes could cause big problems against Montenegro”

20 February 2025 11:41
The head coach of the Azerbaijan women’s national football team, Siyasat Asgarov, has expressed his thoughts on the team’s preparations for the upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Montenegro.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Asgarov noted that the training camp, involving 24 players, will conclude today, and he is satisfied with the overall level of preparation. However, the squad will not be at full strength for the match: “Our goalkeeper Aytaj Sharifova is injured, and Peritan Bozdag is suspended after receiving a red card. Additionally, Jale Mahsimova picked up an injury while playing for Amedspor. We hope she will recover in time for the match.”

Asgarov also evaluated his team's standing in the group: “We know Montenegro well from our previous encounters. Considering Lithuania’s current form, all three teams are quite evenly matched. We must be cautious against Montenegro. Although we defeated them both home and away in the last Nations League season, we had lost to them in earlier matches. If we approach this game based on our last victories, it could cause significant problems. We must forget those wins and focus on the present. Montenegro is a quality team, both individually and collectively.”

The Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro fixture will take place on February 21 in Baku, with kickoff set for 15:00.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

