Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop

The team that finishes last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division.

This decision was made by the Executive Committee of the AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

At the end of the 2024/25 season, the team that finishes 10th will lose its spot in the elite league. In return, three teams from the First Division will directly earn promotion to the top tier.

It’s worth noting that, according to the Regulations, the team finishing last was always required to leave the Premier League and be replaced by another team. However, after the number of teams increased, discussions arose regarding the other two spots.

Idman.biz