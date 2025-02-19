Ricat Qarayev: "It was possible to move to a higher league club"

"Yes, I left Flota. To be honest, I didn’t plan to leave the team. Everything happened suddenly. The club faced financial difficulties. Later, I received an offer from another club, and after considering it, I decided to accept it," said Ricat Qarayev in an interview with Sportal.az.

The former member of Azerbaijan's U19 and U21 national teams has already joined his new club, Idman.biz reports.

He will play for Czarni Polaniec, a team in the same league. Qarayev discussed his decision to join the new club and the possibility of playing in a higher league: "Of course, it was possible to move to a higher league club. However, my contract was valid until June, and they asked for compensation. Afterward, due to the financial issues in the club, they released me as a free agent. It was too late to join a Second League club, as most teams had already formed their squads. The situation and conditions in my new club are good—better than in Flota. The only difference here is that there are more players in the squad, and at the end of the season, younger players often move to higher league clubs, which is a better opportunity for a footballer. I didn’t have an offer from the Azerbaijan Premier League. Only First League clubs showed interest, and there were negotiations, but it didn’t work out."

Idman.biz