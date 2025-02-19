Important decision from Athletic's captain

Athletic Club player Oscar de Marcos has decided to retire from professional football.

The 35-year-old footballer will bid farewell to the pitch at the end of this season, Idman.biz reports.

De Marcos has spent 16 seasons with Athletic. He joined the club in the summer of 2009 from Alaves and has played a total of 560 matches for the club. He is only behind José Ángel Iribar (614) in the number of appearances for Athletic.

De Marcos, the club captain, has won the Copa del Rey and two Super Cups with Athletic.

Idman.biz