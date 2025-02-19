19 February 2025
EN

Albanian Forward Belajdi Pusi moves to Russian Premier League

Football
News
19 February 2025 15:01
31
Albanian Forward Belajdi Pusi moves to Russian Premier League

Azerbaijani football club Shamakhi has parted ways with its striker Belajdi Pusi.

The regional representative has reached an agreement with Russian Premier League side Fakel regarding the Albanian forward's transfer, Idman.biz reports.

Pusi has already joined the Voronezh-based club and is expected to sign a contract after completing his medical examination.

Pusi joined Shamakhi at the beginning of the season and made an impression with 5 goals and 4 assists during his time with the club.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"
17:57
Football

National team head coach: "We will support Iran"

He shared his thoughts on the team's performance in the Development Tournament in Minsk

AFFA postpones league matches
17:47
Football

AFFA postpones league matches

The matches scheduled for February 22-23 across all zones have been postponed
Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues
17:41
Football

Important decision from AFFA regarding lower leagues

In the 2024/2025 season, the team finishing last in the First Division will be relegated to the Second Division
Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"
17:39
Football

Filipe Pachtmann: "I leave with a heart full of gratitude and wish the club"

The Brazilian forward has bid farewell to the Baku-based club
Playoff to be introduced in Premier League
17:35
Football

Playoff to be introduced in Premier League

A playoff will be held between teams from the Premier League and the First Division

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop
17:31
Football

Premier League relegation: Last-place team set to drop

The team that finishes last in the Premier League will be relegated to the First Division

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
17 February 16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified