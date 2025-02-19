Albanian Forward Belajdi Pusi moves to Russian Premier League

Azerbaijani football club Shamakhi has parted ways with its striker Belajdi Pusi.

The regional representative has reached an agreement with Russian Premier League side Fakel regarding the Albanian forward's transfer, Idman.biz reports.

Pusi has already joined the Voronezh-based club and is expected to sign a contract after completing his medical examination.

Pusi joined Shamakhi at the beginning of the season and made an impression with 5 goals and 4 assists during his time with the club.

Idman.biz