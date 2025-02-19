AC Milan bows out, Bayern advances in stoppage time - VIDEO

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage continued today with decisive second-leg clashes.

Four teams have secured their spots in the Round of 16, Idman.biz reports.

Among the Italian clubs, AC Milan has been eliminated from the tournament. The Rossoneri, who lost the first leg to Feyenoord, could only manage a draw in the return match.

Meanwhile, Atalanta aimed for a comeback at home against Club Brugge but fell short, suffering another defeat.

Bayern Munich, despite securing an away victory in the first leg, faced a tough challenge at home. Celtic took the lead, but the Bavarians dramatically equalized in the 90+4th minute to progress.

The most thrilling encounter of the night was between Benfica and Monaco, with six goals shared in a 3-3 draw. Having won the first leg in Monaco, the Lisbon side advanced to the next round.

The knockout stage will conclude on February 19.

UEFA Champions League – Playoff Round, Second Leg

February 18

21:45 – AC Milan vs. Feyenoord – 1-1 (First leg: 0-1)

00:00 – Atalanta vs. Club Brugge – 1-3 (First leg: 1-2)

00:00 – Bayern Munich vs. Celtic – 1-1 (First leg: 2-1)

00:00 – Benfica vs. Monaco – 3-3 (First leg: 1-0)

Idman.biz