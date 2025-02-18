Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football.

"I'm happy that Messi has won the Ballon d'Or, we were good friends during our time at Barcelona, but I don't like to make comparisons and it's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time," said Ronaldinho in an interview with Marca when asked about Lionel Messi, the Argentine forward of Inter Miami, Idman.biz reports.

"There was Maradona, Pele, Ronaldo, it is difficult to say that Messi is the best in the history of football, but I can only say that he is the best in his era", said the Brazilian.

Ronaldinho and Messi were teammates at Barcelona from 2004 to 2008, forming a memorable partnership on the pitch.

Idman.biz