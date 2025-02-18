Premier League’s top assisting goalkeepers

The goalkeepers with the most assists in English Premier League history have been revealed.

Idman.biz, citing IFFHS, reports that the list includes goalkeepers who have provided at least three assists between 1992 and 2025. Only 10 goalkeepers have achieved this feat. The all-time record belongs to Ederson with 6 assists.

Here is the full ranking:

1. Ederson (Brazil) – 6 assists

2. Paul Robinson (England) – 5 assists

3-5. David Seaman (England) – 4 assists

Pepe Reina (Spain) – 4 assists

Scott Carson (England) – 4 assists

6-10. Peter Schmeichel (Denmark) – 3 assists

Mark Crossley (Wales) – 3 assists

Shay Given (Ireland) – 3 assists

Jussi Jääskeläinen (Finland) – 3 assists

Tim Howard (USA) – 3 assists

Idman.biz