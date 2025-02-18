Premier League’s top assisting goalkeepers

The goalkeepers with the most assists in English Premier League history have been revealed.
Idman.biz, citing IFFHS, reports that the list includes goalkeepers who have provided at least three assists between 1992 and 2025. Only 10 goalkeepers have achieved this feat. The all-time record belongs to Ederson with 6 assists.
Here is the full ranking:
1. Ederson (Brazil) – 6 assists
2. Paul Robinson (England) – 5 assists
3-5. David Seaman (England) – 4 assists
Pepe Reina (Spain) – 4 assists
Scott Carson (England) – 4 assists
6-10. Peter Schmeichel (Denmark) – 3 assists
Mark Crossley (Wales) – 3 assists
Shay Given (Ireland) – 3 assists
Jussi Jääskeläinen (Finland) – 3 assists
Tim Howard (USA) – 3 assists
