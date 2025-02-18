Toral Bayramov: "Neftchi is in good form lately"

“It was a tough match, and we knew that from the beginning. We were down to 10 men during the game, but we fought until the end. I want to thank all my teammates. Thankfully, we secured the victory. We are very happy,” said Qarabag defender Toral Bayramov after their 1-0 win over Neftchi in the 23rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Speaking to Futbolxeber.az, Idman.biz reports that Bayramov commented on Neftchi’s aggressive start to the match:

“Neftchi always starts their home games actively and with aggression. We were expecting this. They’ve been in good form recently.”

Bayramov emphasized that his team never settled for a draw during the match:

“We didn’t simply sit back in defense. We aimed to intercept the opponent in the midfield, which was the coach’s instruction. We tried to capitalize on our chances. We created dangerous opportunities but struggled with the final touch. In the end, we achieved our goal and won.”

Looking ahead to Qarabag’s upcoming fixture against Sabah, Bayramov added:

“A difficult match awaits us next. We will prepare seriously. We’ll step onto the pitch with the aim of winning, but it won’t be easy. We’ll fight until the final whistle.”

Idman.biz