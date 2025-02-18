18 February 2025
EN

Toral Bayramov: "Neftchi is in good form lately"

Football
News
18 February 2025 14:00
14
Toral Bayramov: "Neftchi is in good form lately"

“It was a tough match, and we knew that from the beginning. We were down to 10 men during the game, but we fought until the end. I want to thank all my teammates. Thankfully, we secured the victory. We are very happy,” said Qarabag defender Toral Bayramov after their 1-0 win over Neftchi in the 23rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Speaking to Futbolxeber.az, Idman.biz reports that Bayramov commented on Neftchi’s aggressive start to the match:

“Neftchi always starts their home games actively and with aggression. We were expecting this. They’ve been in good form recently.”

Bayramov emphasized that his team never settled for a draw during the match:

“We didn’t simply sit back in defense. We aimed to intercept the opponent in the midfield, which was the coach’s instruction. We tried to capitalize on our chances. We created dangerous opportunities but struggled with the final touch. In the end, we achieved our goal and won.”

Looking ahead to Qarabag’s upcoming fixture against Sabah, Bayramov added:

“A difficult match awaits us next. We will prepare seriously. We’ll step onto the pitch with the aim of winning, but it won’t be easy. We’ll fight until the final whistle.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan women's U19 team suffers crushing defeat - UPDATED
16:41
Football

Azerbaijan women's U19 team suffers crushing defeat - UPDATED

The Azerbaijan Women’s U19 National Football Team played their latest match today
Kazakh referees assigned for Azerbaijan – Montenegro women’s nations league match
16:12
Football

Kazakh referees assigned for Azerbaijan – Montenegro women’s nations league match

The referees for the Women’s Nations League match between Azerbaijan and Montenegro have been announced
Orkhan Huseynzade appointed for Galatasaray’s match
15:58
Football

Orkhan Huseynzade appointed for Galatasaray’s match

Azerbaijani UEFA representative Orkhan Huseynzade has received a new appointment
Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
Neftchi’s financial director steps down: “I’m confident the club will reclaim its rightful place”
15:11
Football

Neftchi’s financial director steps down: “I’m confident the club will reclaim its rightful place”

Neftchi football club’s financial director, Namig Alizada, has parted ways with the club
Premier League’s top assisting goalkeepers
14:39
Football

Premier League’s top assisting goalkeepers

The goalkeepers with the most assists in English Premier League history have been revealed

Most read

La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League
Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses
16 February 17:50
Football

Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses

Baku club has held its last pre-match training session at the Neftchi Football Center
Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022
16 February 16:15
Football

Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022

There will be five matches today