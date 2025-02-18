Mahir Emreli’s manager: “We cannot do what we want”

The future of Mahir Emreli remains uncertain, as any transfer decision is bound by his current contract with German club Nürnberg.

Speaking to Idman.biz, the player’s agent and mother, Elnura Emreli, clarified the situation regarding transfer rumors.

“Transfers are not solely based on Mahir’s wishes. Footballers’ moves depend on their contractual obligations. Mahir is a Nürnberg player, and as long as the contract is valid, we cannot act freely. He signed a one-year deal, which will expire in three months. For now, there is nothing definitive we can say,” Elnura Emreli stated.

She addressed recent speculation linking the Azerbaijani national team striker to other clubs. Emreli was left out of Nürnberg’s squad for their match against Ulm (2-0) on February 16, reportedly due to his desire to join another club. However, he returned to team training the following day.

South Korean club FC Seoul is reportedly interested in Emreli, while several Turkish clubs are also monitoring his situation.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz