Liverpool targets Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

Liverpool’s transfer plans for the upcoming window are beginning to take shape, with the Premier League leaders identifying their top attacking target.

Alexander Isak, the 25-year-old Swedish forward from Newcastle United, is on Liverpool’s radar, Idman.biz reports.

The Merseyside club is reportedly seeking a striker to replace Darwin Nunez at the end of the season, and Isak is a player newly appointed coach Arne Slot is eager to bring into his squad.

So far this season, Isak has impressed with 19 goals and 5 assists in 28 appearances, further strengthening his position as a prime target for top clubs.

