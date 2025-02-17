18 February 2025
Elvin Cafarquliyev: "If a good offer comes, I could leave Qarabag" – INTERVIEW

Elvin Cafarquliyev: "If a good offer comes, I could leave Qarabag" – INTERVIEW

Elvin Cafarquliyev, the football player for Qarabag and the Azerbaijan national team, spoke with Report about their recent victory over Neftchi in the Misli Premier League's XXIII round, as well as the frequent mention of his name in connection with European clubs.

- You won against Neftchi in the XXIII round of the Misli Premier League. What can you tell us about the game?

- It was an interesting match, as everyone saw. I want to thank our fans, as they created a great atmosphere at the stadium. I also want to acknowledge the Neftchi fans, who were very active as well. The game is always more exciting when there are many fans in the stadium. Matches with Neftchi always draw a lot of attention. Of course, we are very happy with the victory. We didn’t want to lose points.

- Qarabag seems to prepare especially intensively for matches against Neftchi. What is the reason for this?

- I would associate this with Neftchi’s fans. They are very passionate in the stadium. Moreover, Neftchi is a historic team in Azerbaijan. Matches between us are always intense. As opponents, they are not weak at all, and they give us difficult moments on the field.

- Recently, your name has been associated with several European clubs. What can you say about this?

- Yes, I’ve heard and am aware of it. However, when something real happens, we will all see it. At the moment, there is nothing concrete.

- Would you consider leaving Qarabag if a good offer comes?

- Of course, if a good offer comes, I could leave Qarabag. But the conditions must be right. Like any Azerbaijani footballer, I want to represent my country well abroad. As I said, the right team must be there.

- Have you had a conversation with head coach Gurban Gurbanov about this?

- For me, the first and foremost is the opinion of Coach Gurbanov. I would need his blessing and advice. We haven’t discussed this yet. However, if a real offer comes, I will consult with him. But as I mentioned, we haven’t had any discussions about this with either the head coach or the manager.

- In the next round of the Premier League, you will face Sabah. What are your expectations for this match?

- We approach every game with the intention of winning. Of course, we will aim to get the three points. Qarabag always strives to make its fans happy in every match.

Idman.biz

