17 February 2025
EN

Neftchi vs Qarabag match erupts in violence - 4 people detained - VIDEO

Football
News
17 February 2025 13:37
33
Neftchi vs Qarabag match erupts in violence - 4 people detained - VIDEO

Before the Azerbaijan derby between Neftchi and Qarabag yesterday, a violent altercation broke out among the fans.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that fans of both teams clashed with each other.

In response, a query was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA). According to the statement from the MIA press service, the incident resulted in the detention of four individuals: "Yesterday, before the Neftchi vs Qarabag match held at the stadium in Nizami district of the capital, a disturbance was reported between the fans of both teams, violating public order. The police took necessary preventive measures, and four people were detained and brought to the local Police Station. An investigation is underway."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national team's first win in Minsk - PHOTO – VIDEO
16:58
Football

Azerbaijan national team's first win in Minsk - PHOTO – VIDEO

The Azerbaijan national team faced Iran on the second day of the competition

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club
16:44
Football

Christian Eriksen set to leave Man Utd and search for new club

Christian Eriksen's future at Manchester United has been clarified

Azerbaijan's U17 goalkeeper: "We play to make our country proud"
16:30
Football

Azerbaijan's U17 goalkeeper: "We play to make our country proud"

Elbrus Karimov emphasizes team spirit and determination after a hard-fought win over Iran in the Development Cup

Ilham Yadullayev: "We approach every match with a winning mentality"
16:10
Football

Ilham Yadullayev: "We approach every match with a winning mentality"

Yadullayev shared his thoughts on the Development Tournament match against Iran

Toral Bayramov: “We are now focused on the match against Sabah”
15:50
Football

Toral Bayramov: “We are now focused on the match against Sabah”

The 24-year-old Qarabag player evaluated their 1:0 away victory against Neftchi

Unforgettable Nazim Suleymanov: A Football Icon Left in the Shadows
15:37
Football

Unforgettable Nazim Suleymanov: A Football Icon Left in the Shadows

As though there’s an attempt to erase his legacy, to deny the existence of such a talent in Azerbaijani football

Most read

Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night
15 February 14:31
MMA

Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night tournament will kick off tonight in Las Vegas
La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League
Baku Grand Slam 2025: Ahmad Yusifov Wins Bronze, Elshan Asadov Eyes Medal - PHOTO
14 February 17:47
Judo

Baku Grand Slam 2025: Ahmad Yusifov Wins Bronze, Elshan Asadov Eyes Medal - PHOTO

Today, the Judo Grand Slam tournament kicked off in Baku