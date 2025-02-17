Neftchi vs Qarabag match erupts in violence - 4 people detained - VIDEO

Before the Azerbaijan derby between Neftchi and Qarabag yesterday, a violent altercation broke out among the fans.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that fans of both teams clashed with each other.

In response, a query was sent to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA). According to the statement from the MIA press service, the incident resulted in the detention of four individuals: "Yesterday, before the Neftchi vs Qarabag match held at the stadium in Nizami district of the capital, a disturbance was reported between the fans of both teams, violating public order. The police took necessary preventive measures, and four people were detained and brought to the local Police Station. An investigation is underway."

Idman.biz