Season attendance record set in Azerbaijan Premier League

A new attendance record for the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season has been set.

The record was achieved during the 23rd-round clash between Neftchi and Qarabag, widely regarded as the Azerbaijan Derby, Idman.biz reports.

A crowd of 9,355 spectators filled Neftchi Arena, marking the highest attendance of the season.

The previous record was also set in a match between the same teams at the same venue. On December 1, 2024, 7,069 fans attended a fixture that saw Qarabag claim a 3-0 victory.

This time, Qarabag secured a narrow 1-0 win in front of the record-breaking crowd.

Idman.biz