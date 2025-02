24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga.

There will be four matches today, Idman.biz reports.

Atletico, which is aiming for the first triple, will be the guest of Espanyol on the road.

The match between Betis and Real Sociedad is also of interest.

Spain

La Liga, 24th round

February 16

17:00 Espanyol – Atletico

19:15 Valladolid – Sevilla

21:30 Mallorca – Las Palmas

00:00 Betis - Real Sociedad

Idman.biz