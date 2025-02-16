Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League.

Manchester City goalkeeper made a productive pass to striker Omar Marmus in the 19th minute of their 4-0 win over Newcastle, Idman.biz reports.

This is Brazilian goalkeeper's third pass that resulted in a goal this season. In general, Ederson, who brought the number of productive passes during his time in the Premier League to 6, became the sole record holder in this indicator.

Former goalkeeper of Leeds United, Tottenham, Blackburn and Burnley, Paul Robinson, has 5 productive passes in the Premier League.

