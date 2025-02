Buffon could join Inzaghi's team.

The son of legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Luis, is currently playing for Pisa's U-19 team, Idman.biz reports.

17-year-old has already scored 4 goals this season.

Pisa's main team is coached by Milan legend Filippo Inzaghi. According to La Gazetta dello Sport, the coaching staff intends to strengthen the team with the young winger.

Pisa is currently in 2nd place in Serie B and is one of the main candidates for promotion.

Idman.biz