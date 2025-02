Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios has caught the attention of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The two European giants want to see the 21-year-old midfielder in their squads this summer, Idman.biz reports.

Chelsea and Bayern are ready to pay 70 million euros for the Spanish footballer. Barrios' contract includes a clause stating that he can be released for 100 million.

The footballer has signed 2 assists in 24 games this season.

