15 February 2025
EN

Inaccessible Jankovic - in the European Cups

Football
News
15 February 2025 12:10
29
Inaccessible Jankovic - in the European Cups

The footballer who suffered the most from the rudeness of his opponents in the main stage of the current European Cup season is the midfielder of Qarabag Marko Jankovic.

Although Qarabag has already stopped participating in the tournament, no one has been fouled as much as the Montenegrin footballer from Agdam, Idman.biz reports.

In 8 matches in the league stage, Marko was stopped 33 times for a foul. Although a total of 48 participating teams in the 3 tournaments of the continent have already played their first play-off games, no one has come close to this indicator of Jankovic. Even the return matches are unlikely to change the situation. The closest indicator to our footballer is Ndiaye from Red Star, who has already stopped playing in the Champions League, and the midfielder of Union of Belgium in the Europa League, Nyangda, and both have faced fouls 26 times.

Jankovic is still the leader in this area, taking into account all stages of the European Cups this season. Marko, who faced fouls 11 times in 4 matches in the Champions League qualifiers, has faced this situation 44 times in 12 matches this continental season.

The leaders of the Champions League qualifiers in fouls are Yassin Benzia, another midfielder of Qarabag and Rick, the forward of Ludogorets. They were fouled 16 times in 6 matches.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Felix decision from Milan
17:36
Football

Felix decision from Milan

Milan has made a decision regarding the attacking line
Buffon in Inzaghi's team?
17:21
Football

Buffon in Inzaghi's team?

The son of legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Luis, is currently playing for Pisa's U-19 team
Two clients for Atletico midfielder
17:13
Football

Two clients for Atletico midfielder

Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios has caught the attention of Chelsea and Bayern Munich
Arif Asadov: “The favorite in the Azerbaijani derby is Qarabag”
17:01
Football

Arif Asadov: “The favorite in the Azerbaijani derby is Qarabag”

The match Neftchi - Qarabag will start on February 16 at 19:00
Messi - 2 goals in 5 matches this year
15:04
Football

Messi - 2 goals in 5 matches this year

The friendly match with Orlando City ended with a score of 2:2
Kadi: “This will be the beginning of a path full of successes” - VIDEO
13:45
Football

Kadi: “This will be the beginning of a path full of successes” - VIDEO

Kadi Borges shared on his social media account about his return to Qarabag

Most read

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO
13 February 16:53
Football

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks
14 February 15:48
Football

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks

The ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest comebacks in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO
14 February 09:12
Football

Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO

The UEFA Europa League play-off stage kicked off today with an action-packed slate of first-leg fixtures