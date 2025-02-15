Inaccessible Jankovic - in the European Cups

The footballer who suffered the most from the rudeness of his opponents in the main stage of the current European Cup season is the midfielder of Qarabag Marko Jankovic.

Although Qarabag has already stopped participating in the tournament, no one has been fouled as much as the Montenegrin footballer from Agdam, Idman.biz reports.

In 8 matches in the league stage, Marko was stopped 33 times for a foul. Although a total of 48 participating teams in the 3 tournaments of the continent have already played their first play-off games, no one has come close to this indicator of Jankovic. Even the return matches are unlikely to change the situation. The closest indicator to our footballer is Ndiaye from Red Star, who has already stopped playing in the Champions League, and the midfielder of Union of Belgium in the Europa League, Nyangda, and both have faced fouls 26 times.

Jankovic is still the leader in this area, taking into account all stages of the European Cups this season. Marko, who faced fouls 11 times in 4 matches in the Champions League qualifiers, has faced this situation 44 times in 12 matches this continental season.

The leaders of the Champions League qualifiers in fouls are Yassin Benzia, another midfielder of Qarabag and Rick, the forward of Ludogorets. They were fouled 16 times in 6 matches.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz